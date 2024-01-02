Albert Lea rec facilities hosting open house Jan. 4

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) – The city of Albert Lee is giving us a first look at why they will be holding a recreational facilities opener on Thursday.

Right now, the floor under the Colstrup Rink at the city ice arena is cracking.

— RELATED: Albert Lea considering $10.9 million in rec facility projects

The city is proposing to replace the floor and improve exterior drainage.

To learn more about the project, you can attend the open house happening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., on January 4. The open house will include short presentations at 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., followed by tours of the arena.