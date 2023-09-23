Strong to Severe Storms Possible Saturday Night

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all northern Iowa counties until 10 PM except for Mitchell and Howard Counties. Hail and high winds remain the primary threats within these storms, but there is also a miniscule chance of a tornado. Communities along or near I-35 are the most at-risk for severe weather late Saturday afternoon and evening.

In addition to the severe risks, these storms are expected to have heavy rainfall and lots of lightning. Many of us are in position to get over an inch of rainfall from these storms. After Saturday night, chances for rain will drop the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Due to these storms, the Luke Bryan concert has been cancelled in Eyota. You can learn more about that here.