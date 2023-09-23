Luke Bryan Farm Tour postponed due to weather

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday’s Luke Bryan Farm Tour stop in Eyota has been canceled due to weather concerns, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour issued this statement in response:

“Eyota, MN Farm Tour, we are on site and have been working to make this show happen for tonight. Unfortunately with impending weather, we are having to make the tough decision to cancel the show. The safety of each of you is our first concern and we do not want to jeopardize that in any way. We love Farm Tour and all of you who support these shows and the American Farmer. Refunds will be available at original point of purchase.”

For additional information, ticket buyers are asked to monitor the Luke Bryan Farm Tour or Luke Bryan Facebook pages.