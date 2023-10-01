Hot month of September & start to October

With how hot we started and ended September, it allowed it to become one of the hottest months of September we have had on record (according to Rochester International Airport). This is factoring in the average temperature for the whole month of September. In fact, it’s the third hottest September we have ever had, and the hottest since 1931!!

September is not the only month we have been seeing record-breaking temperatures. We are starting October with some record highs too. Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna, and Rochester all broke record highs for October 1st. It’s also the fourth time in the last 70 years we have had a 90°F in the month of October in Rochester.

The other three dates are:

October 2, 1953: 90°F Record-high for October 2nd in Rochester

October 3, 1997: 93°F Hottest day EVER in the month of October in Rochester. It was also the only day in all of 1997 where we hit 90°F (that’s right, it never happened over the Summer).

October 9, 2010: 90°F The latest day in the calendar year where we hit 90°F or warmer in Rochester.

If you want to learn more about how hot the end of September was, there is more information here.