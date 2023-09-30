Watching for more broken records

Sunday is another day where we will be very hot outside. Highs are, once again, expected to top out right around 90°F for all communities. This is also where a lot of the record highs for October 1st are.

This comes on the heels where several other records were already set. We crushed most of the warmest lows for September 30th (Saturday’s date) and broke most of the record highs by one or two degrees.

With less cloud cover on Sunday and a continuous southerly breeze, this will continue to keep us hot for another day. After Sunday, we will be cooling off. Records will be tougher to break.