Vikings Fend off Saints at Home

(ABC 6 News) – Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs gets to start a game with more than a few days notice against the Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium.

After taking a 24-3 lead into halftime the Vikings began to let the lead slip away. In the third quarter Jameis Winston, filling in for Derek Carr who had to leave the game with injury, was able to find Chris Olave in the back corner of the endzone to start the Saints’ run.

The Saints passing attack continued to bite into the Vikings lead in the fourth quarter as a cross field pass adds another touchdown and the following two point conversion would take the score to 27-19 Vikings.

After a stalled drive the Viking defense was put to the test, but Mekhi Blackmon chooses a great time to come up with his first career NFL interception.

The Viking offenses was not able to run out the clock so the Saints would get one final try to go down the field and tie the game. The final hail mary attempt falls incomplete and the Vikings would win their fifth straight game in a close one.

They look to extend the winning streak to six against the Broncos next week on Sunday Night Football.