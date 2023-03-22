Twins stars Polanco, Kirilloff to start season on the IL

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Twins have announced that Second Baseman Jorge Polanco and Outfielder/First Baseman Alex Kirilloff will start the season on the Injured List.

Polanco hasn’t seen any action this spring training except on the backfields as he heals up from a knee injury. Last season, Polanco also battled injuries only playing in 104 games for the Twins. In those games Polanco batted .235 with 16 homeruns and 56 RBI.

As for Kirilloff, his wrist continues to bother him. Like Polanco, he hasn’t made a spring training appearance this year. The 24-year-old played in only 45 games last season due to a wrist injury.

No timetable has been set of either player’s return, but Polanco is expected to be back much sooner than Kiriloff.