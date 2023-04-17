Wild visit the Dallas Stars to open the NHL Playoffs

By KAALTV
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin, third from right, celebrates his goal with defenseman Matt Dumba (24), right wing Brandon Duhaime (21) and right wing Ryan Reaves, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

(ABC 6 News) – The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild to begin the Western Conference first round.

The teams tied the regular season series 2-2. In their last regular season matchup on Dec. 4, the Wild won 6-5 in a shootout. Frederick Gaudreau led the Wild with two goals.

Dallas is 47-21-14 overall with an 18-4-4 record against the Central Division. The Stars have scored 281 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

Minnesota has a 46-25-11 record overall and a 16-8-2 record in Central Division play. The Wild are 22-11-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

Game one of the first-round match-up is in Dallas on Monday at 8:30 p.m. central.

Wild vs. Stars – 1st round schedule (*if necessary):

  • Game 1 – Wild at Stars – Monday, April 17 (8:30 p.m.)
  • Game 2 – Wild at Stars – Wednesday, April 19 (8:30 p.m.)
  • Game 3 – Stars at Wild – Friday, April 21 (8:30 p.m.)
  • Game 4 – Stars at Wild – Sunday, April 23 (5:30 p.m.)
  • Game 5* – Wild at Stars – Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)
  • Game 6* – Stars at Wild – Friday, April 28 (TBD)
  • Game 7* – Wild at Stars – Sunday, April 30 (TBD)