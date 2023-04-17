Wild visit the Dallas Stars to open the NHL Playoffs

(ABC 6 News) – The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild to begin the Western Conference first round.



The teams tied the regular season series 2-2. In their last regular season matchup on Dec. 4, the Wild won 6-5 in a shootout. Frederick Gaudreau led the Wild with two goals.

Dallas is 47-21-14 overall with an 18-4-4 record against the Central Division. The Stars have scored 281 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

Minnesota has a 46-25-11 record overall and a 16-8-2 record in Central Division play. The Wild are 22-11-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

Game one of the first-round match-up is in Dallas on Monday at 8:30 p.m. central.

Wild vs. Stars – 1st round schedule (*if necessary):

Game 1 – Wild at Stars – Monday, April 17 (8:30 p.m.)

Game 2 – Wild at Stars – Wednesday, April 19 (8:30 p.m.)

Game 3 – Stars at Wild – Friday, April 21 (8:30 p.m.)

Game 4 – Stars at Wild – Sunday, April 23 (5:30 p.m.)

Game 5* – Wild at Stars – Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)

Game 6* – Stars at Wild – Friday, April 28 (TBD)

Game 7* – Wild at Stars – Sunday, April 30 (TBD)