Stewartville Football within reach of the Class AAA Championship

(ABC 6 News) — In less than five days, Tigers Football will look to bring Christmas to Stewartville early.

Playing in the Class AAA Football Championship this Saturday, Stewartville is aiming for its first football State title win in school history.

Everything to this point has been a culmination of head coach Garrett Mueller’s effort to bring in his brand of football and make it the Tigers’ way of playing.

This title game also represents a second change of sorts for the players who were on the boys basketball team last season. That squad had reached the State Tournament but fell in the quarterfinals and finished with a consolation title.

Ayden Helder is one of those multi-sport players and knows how important this is for his hardwood teammates and himself.

Stewartville plays Annandale at U.S. Bank Stadium at 1 PM in Minneapolis.