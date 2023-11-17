Byron FB falls to ROCORI in Class AAAA State semifinal, 7-0

The Bears allow the game's lone touchdown in the 4th quarter, finish the season 10-2.

(ABC 6 News) — The Byron Bears’ solid run in the playoffs came to an end Thursday in a 7-0 defeat to ROCORI in the Class AAAA State semifinals.

ROCORI quarterback Will Steil scored the game’s only touchdown on a 2-yard rush with 6:27 to go in the fourth quarter.

Byron running back and recent Prep of the Week Adam Glynn ran for 96 yards while quarterback Kale Robinson threw for 75 yards with an interception plus three defensive tackles.

Tyler Connelly led the Bears defense with seven stops while Carson Heimer had four plus an interception.

ROCORI will play the winner of Hutchinson and North Branch on November 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at 4 PM.

The Bears finish 10-2 after winning the Section 1AAAA Championship earlier this season.