Lynx set for win-or-go-home Game 3 vs Connecticut

(KSTP) – Asked about the potential pressure on her team in Wednesday’s won-or-go-home game against Connecticut, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve said Tuesday the pressure isn’t on the Lynx, it’s on the favored Sun who now need a win on the road to advance.

The 6th-seeded Lynx forced the winner-advances, loser’s-season-ends Game Three with an impressive 82-75 win at 3-seed Connecticut in Game 2.

The win allowed the Lynx to save the series after a disastrous Game 1 saw them on the wrong side of a 30-point margin-of-victory in a 90-60 defeat.

The Lynx are trying to win a playoff series for the first time since winning their last WNBA Championship in 2017.

Game 3 tips at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at a sold-out Target Center.