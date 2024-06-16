Logyn Brooks Ties Stolen Base Record in State Tournament
(ABC 6 News) — Logyn Brooks of Lyle-Pacelli ties the baseball state tournament record for bases stolen in a game with 4.
Brooks tied the record in a game the Athletics would win by run rule over Heritage Christian Academy. They would go on to lose the Consolation Championship game.