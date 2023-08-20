Waldorf Warriors Football ready to get rolling in 2023

(ABC 6 News) — Next week, high school and college football is back in Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa. This includes the Waldorf Warriors in Forest City who will be in a new era.

The Warriors have experienced an unusual offseason, having two coaches in the past 8 months. Chase Paramore initially took the reigns before resigning in June. Longtime assistant Tyler Chapa then became the interim head coach and has had little time to put together a staff. Nevertheless, the team as a whole already trusts him and is more than ready to follow Coach Chapa.

“I’ve been here for five years, so I know all these guys,” Coach Chapa said. “I know the community, I know everybody across campus so stepping up was more just learning the administrative side of everything. We’ve got to go above and beyond and so, we’ve been talking about WIN, W-I-N, ‘What’s important now?’ That’s kind of been our mantra, whether it’s between series, whether it’s in the classroom, whether we’re in the locker room. (We are) focusing on the present and controlling what we can control.”

As far as improving from last season’s 7-4 record, the Warriors had a stretch of bad luck in their final four games, losing three and missing the playoffs. 2023 presents a chance for both returners and rookies to make a big splash and they’re itching to get going.

“The team success that’s what I’m really worried about,” fifth-year wide receiver Malik Adams stated. “So, if I can make the team better, the team makes me better. I couldn’t really do anything that I did without my quarterback, my line, my coaches, all of that. So, you know, it’s really about everybody else. It’s a team sport, you feel me?”

“The energy that they bring is very contagious,” freshman linebacker and Alden native Lucas Hensche added. “Some of these guys, they come up and they’re yelling and they’re cheering and then everybody starts cheering. That energy and that culture is amazing and it helps so much.”

The season opener for the Warriors is exactly one week from today, against Briar Cliff at home at 6 PM.