Waldorf Football names Tyler Chapa interim coach for 2023 season

Chase Paramore was initially named Head Coach in January before resigning earlier this week.

(ABC 6 News) –In a surprising development, Waldorf University announced Thursday that Tyler Chapa, a long-time assistant coach for Warriors Football, will take over as Interim Head Coach for the impending 2023 season.

The announcement comes following the exit of Chase Paramore, who had been promoted from Offensive Coordinator to Head Coach on January 17. Per a press release by Waldorf University, Paramore left to pursue other interests.

Warriors Football opens its season at home on August 26 against Brian Cliff.

Below is the official announcement of Tyler Chapa’s promotion.

“Waldorf University named former defensive coordinator Tyler Chapa its Interim Head Football Coach. The decision was made Thursday by Director of Athletics Chad Gassman due to an unplanned vacancy.

Chapa assumes the top spot on the Waldorf football staff following four seasons of unprecedented NAIA success for the program. In Chapa’s tenure at Waldorf, the Warriors have posted four consecutive winning seasons, including three seven-win campaigns. Since he began his involvement with the program, the Warriors have a cumulative record of 27-13 (.675). The Warriors finished in the NAIA Top 25 in 2019, and were ranked in the poll on three occasions in the 2022 season, reaching a program high #22 acclaim the week of October 10th.

Chapa joined the Waldorf football staff in the fall of 2019 as the Warriors’ defensive backs coach. He added recruiting coordinator and special teams duties for the 2022 season. He was promoted to Defensive Coordinator following the departure of former head coach Will Finley, who became an NCAA Division I assistant coach.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Chapa is a veteran college coach and former college football player. A graduate of Doane with a degree in Criminology, Chapa played three seasons at Abilene Christian before finishing his career at Doane. Chapa spent two seasons as the defensive backs coach and one season as running backs coach at Doane prior to joining the staff at Waldorf. Chapa resides in Forest City with his wife, Nicole.

Chapa replaces former offensive coordinator Chase Paramore, who resigned Sunday after one season to pursue other interests.“