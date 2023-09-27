Trio of local athletes make college commitments

Stewartville’s Caleb Jannsen and Savannah Hedin are bound for Winona State and Jamestown, Century’s Jake Wills chooses MSU-Mankato.

(ABC 6 News) — A trio of local high school athletes have marked their college destinations, going to college both near and far.

Stewartville’s Caleb Jannsen will join former teammate Colton Parker at Winona State. Josh Buri, another former Stewartville Tiger and NCAA FCS Champion with South Dakota State, is also on the current WSU roster.

Savannah Hedin, a fellow Tiger will go to North Dakota to play for the Jamestown Jimmies. Last season, Hedin helped Tigers Girls Basketball reach the Class AAA Championship in the program’s first trip to the State Tournament.

Meanwhile, Century’s Jake Wills is bound for MSU-Mankato, like Winona State, a handful of other local area athletes have made their way onto Mavericks Football. This includes fellow Rochester natives Keondre Bryant and Deonte Veney. However, Bryant and Veney are John Marshall alumni much like former Maverick and current John Marshall Football head coach Kyle Riggott.