Top of Iowa Conference Softball First Team list
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) — A list of Top of Iowa Conference First-Teamers for softball.
Forest City Indians
- Emma Anderson
- Brooklynn Gerdes
- Colette Loges
Lake Mills Bulldogs
- Reagan Ham
North Iowa Bison
- Ashlyn Bechler
- Jaycee Plath
Central Springs Panthers
- Sharli Fessler
- Azaria McDonough
- Ellyan Ryan
Newman Catholic Knights
- Avah Hanig
- Liz Kruckenberg
- Sami Kruckenberg
- Jaycee Weiner
Osage Green Devils
- Aubrey Chapman
- Olivia Chapman
- Emma Evens
St. Ansgar Saints
- Lia Halfman
- Josie Juhl
- Makenna Norby