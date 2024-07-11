Top of Iowa Conference Softball First Team list

Jose Solis KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — A list of Top of Iowa Conference First-Teamers for softball.

Forest City Indians

  • Emma Anderson
  • Brooklynn Gerdes
  • Colette Loges

Lake Mills Bulldogs

  • Reagan Ham

North Iowa Bison

  • Ashlyn Bechler
  • Jaycee Plath

Central Springs Panthers

  • Sharli Fessler
  • Azaria McDonough
  • Ellyan Ryan

Newman Catholic Knights

  • Avah Hanig
  • Liz Kruckenberg
  • Sami Kruckenberg
  • Jaycee Weiner

Osage Green Devils

  • Aubrey Chapman
  • Olivia Chapman
  • Emma Evens

St. Ansgar Saints

  • Lia Halfman
  • Josie Juhl
  • Makenna Norby