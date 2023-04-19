Stewartville GBB head coach Ryan Liffrig to step down after 8 seasons

Liffrig led the Tigers to its first-ever State Tournament and State Championship appearance this past season.

(ABC 6 News) — Following a historic season in which the Tigers reached the State Tournament and the State Championship, Stewartville Girls Basketball Head Coach Ryan Liffrig is stepping down after 8 seasons.

In a conversation with ABC 6 News Reporter Jose Solis, Liffrig confirmed his decision, citing his desire to be around his family more. Liffrig added he had to miss a few important moments involving his children due to his position and they are at the age where he needs to be with them more often.

Over 8 seasons, Liffrig obtained a 141-73-2 total record and earlier on Tuesday had been named the Class AAA Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.