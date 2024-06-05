Both the Section 1A and 1AA Championships will resume at 5 PM on Wednesday at their respective locations

Section baseball titles games delayed by rain

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights of the Section 1A and 1AA Baseball Championships on Tuesday, June 4th. Both games were officially postponed following the presence of heavy rain.

Lyle-Pacelli led Southland in the 1A Title Game, 3-2. Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Cannon Falls were set to play Game 2 of the 1AA Title Championship after the Bombers won Game 1.