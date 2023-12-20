R-P Holiday Basketball Tourney teams announced

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — The teams for the 2024 Rushford-Peterson Holiday Basketball Tourney have been announced ahead of the event from December 27 – 29.

Out of the 10 schools participating, four of them are local, including the host Trojans themselves. Both of their programs will participate in addition to Fillmore Central’s programs as well as Hayfield Boys Hoops and Southland Girls Basketball.

The Trojans will announce a schedule for the Tourney at a later date.