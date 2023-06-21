Osage Softball Head Coach discusses improving as the season continues

Green Devils have won their past five games including Monday’s victory against Lake Mills.

(ABC 6 News) — Losses have been few and far between for Osage Softball as the regular season is down to its final two weeks.

Green Devils Head Coach Nick Hemann knows the threshold of his team as Osage has now won five straight games following Monday’s 9-0 win over Lake Mills. It’s the third-longest winning streak of the year behind a six-game span from June 6 to June 10 and a nine-game run from May 25 to June 3.

However, their 20-6 overall record this year has not been enough to keep them within the IGHSAU’s weekly rankings, sitting just outside Class 2A’s Top 15 for the time being. Not that Coach Hemann is overly concerned with that fact, knowing that his team is a winning one and is always getting better with each contest.

“We’re gradually improving,” Hemann pointed out. “And that’s what we want day in and day out is for these girls to not be content and complacent and continue to come to work every day. We put a lot of work in, telling it on our stats.”

The stats certainly speak for themselves as Osage is currently first in 11 different offensive categories for 2A Softball, including batting average, RBIs and total runs.

“It sure shows what the work that we’ve put in, so we’re pretty excited, we know we’re one of the few up there, looking at numbers-wise,” Hemann continued. “We feel pretty good about this team but we know anything can happen too and we’ve been on that side of things. So, we use those as learning moments and just continue to improve each day and that’s all we can do.”

The Green Devils’ next game is at North Butler on Wednesday, June 21.