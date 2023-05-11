NIACC Softball’s Laken Lienhard named ICCAC Offensive Player of the Year

Lienhard and other teammates named to 1st Team All-Region, Head Coach Matt Egger named ICCAC Coach of the Year.

(ABC 6 News) — Cresco native and NIACC Softball slugger Laken Lienhard was named the ICCAC’s Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday. Lienhard’s success came off a whopping .532 batting average, plus seven home runs and 31 RBIs to boot. Lienhard also did her time on the mound, going 11-3 in league games while pitching.

Lienhard also made 1st Team All-Region with Brianna McPoland, Emily Jones and Brynnlin Kroymann. Furthermore, head coach Matt Egger was named the league’s coach of the year for his efforts in pushing NIACC to a 36-13 record, culminating in the program’s first time hosting the Region XI-B Tournament.