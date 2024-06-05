League also unanimously decided against full individual wrestlebacks for State wrestling.

MSHSL adopts 1-8 seeding for State hockey and basketball

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota High School League convened its monthly Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, going forward with a new format for seeding two sports.

The League approved a proposal to seed both the State Hockey and Basketball tournaments in a 1-8 format compared to the previous 1-5 with random draws in the past. Hockey and Basketball now join Volleyball and Football as sports with new tournament seeding styles in the future.

Additionally, the MSHSL unanimously decided against implementing full individual wrestlebacks for the State wrestling tournament.