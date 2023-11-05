Local Top 10 results from the Minnesota State Cross Country Championships

Lourdes Girls XC had the best finish out of the local teams involved with 5th place overall.

(ABC 6 News) — Recap of Top 10 local finishes in the Minnesota State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 5.

The co-op of LA/RP/H came in at 8th during the Class A Boys 5K, grabbing 215 points while Lourdes placed 5th as a team in the Girls Class A 5K, notching 159.

Individually, Kasson-Mantorville’s David Obst had the best individual finish out of our local athletes, placing 8th in the Class AA Boys 5K with a time of 15:56.7 this afternoon.

