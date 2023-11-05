Local Top 10 results from the Minnesota State Cross Country Championships

Jose Solis KAALTV

Lourdes Girls XC had the best finish out of the local teams involved with 5th place overall.

(ABC 6 News) — Recap of Top 10 local finishes in the Minnesota State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 5.

The co-op of LA/RP/H came in at 8th during the Class A Boys 5K, grabbing 215 points while Lourdes placed 5th as a team in the Girls Class A 5K, notching 159.

Individually, Kasson-Mantorville’s David Obst had the best individual finish out of our local athletes, placing 8th in the Class AA Boys 5K with a time of 15:56.7 this afternoon.

For a list of all results, click here.