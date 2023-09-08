Lake Mills native Caleb Bacon discusses excitement for playing in Cy-Hawk Game

(ABC 6 News) — This Saturday, the biggest rivalry in Iowa sports returns, the Battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy.

As the Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Iowa State Cyclones, one name Cyclones fans are starting to learn is Caleb Bacon. The Lake Mills native had five tackles and two sacks in last week’s 30-9 win over UNI. The redshirt sophomore linebacker spoke with reporters on Saturday’s impending rivalry and what he’s improved on.

“Yeah, being an Iowa kid, this game was everything growing up,” Bacon reflected. “You’d watch it every year. So, it’s going to be huge. Hopefully, we can keep the Cy-Hawk in Ames, but it’s going to be huge… A lot of stuff I’ve worked on recently is mentally preparing for games… Basically knowing the play before it started, just the mental side basically. I feel like I’ve grown a lot so…”

The Cy-Hawk game is on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames with a 2:30 PM kickoff.