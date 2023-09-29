K-M’s Spencer Anderson commits to UW-Stout Baseball

Anderson shared the decision on his social media Thursday night.

(ABC 6 News) — Kasson-Mantorville Baseball’s Spencer Anderson will be headed to Wisconsin-Stout for his collegiate career.

The KoMets senior announced his decision to join the Blue Devils on social media Thursday night adding that he thanks, “all my coaches, family, and friends for their support.”

The Blue Devils went 15-18 during the 2023 season, seven of those wins coming in conference play.