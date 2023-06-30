Former Austin Bruin selected by Nashville in the NHL Draft

Sutter Muzzatti went to the Predators in the 5th Round of the Draft.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, amidst countless young prospects hearing their names called in the NHL Draft, a former Austin Bruin found himself with a future in the big time.

Sutter Muzzatti, who played for the Bruins from 2020 to 2022, was selected by the hosts of the Draft, the Nashville Predators, in the 5th Round with the 143rd pick.

In 80 games with Austin, Muzzatti score 17 goals and had 42 assists before heading to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for his freshman year of college.

The forward continued to be a contributor this past college hockey season, leading the RPI Engineers with a team-high 15 assists while also scoring seven goals.

“Yeah, it’s unbelievable,” Muzatti told reporters after his selection. “I couldn’t think of a better fit. It’s just great to be here in Nashville.”

When asked about his skills and abilities, Muzzatti replied, “I’m definitely a power forward, I like to use my body and I play both ends of the ice.”

The former Bruins also had nothing but praise for his time in Spamtown, adding that he, “really enjoyed my time in Austin, it’s a great place to develop, I was happy I went there for two years. Just transitioning to RPI, it’s a great to develop as well, I really love the coaching staff there and it’s just a great place to be in and a great place to play.”