Forest City SB leaves West Hancock in the dust, 13-1

Indians routed the Eagles in four innings to get their fourth win of the year.

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights of West Hancock and Forest City Softball on Friday, June 23.

Indians freshman Hayden Brown struck out four while allowing one earned run in two hits. Junior Emma Anderson led the Forest City offense by going 2-of-3 with 3 RBIs while senior Karly Lambert also went 2-of-3, adding a single and an RBI.

Both teams play Belmond-Klemme next, the Indians visiting the Broncos next Monday while West Hancock hosts Belmond-Klemme next Tuesday.