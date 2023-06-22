Central Springs SB fends off West Fork, St. Ansgar BB tops Nashua-Plainfield

The Panthers’ Cameron Cobb improves to 4-1, the Saints had a combined no-hitter against the Huskies.

(ABC 6 News) — Recap of Central Springs Softball versus West Fork and St. Ansgar Baseball versus Nashua-Plainfield on Wednesday, June 21.

Central Springs entered the game as the #2 team in Class 2A, scoring three runs in the fourth inning to win 5-3 over the Warhawks. Panthers starter Cameron Cobb pitched a complete game, striking out four while allowing three runs off of nine hits.

Abby Pate hit the game’s only home run in the first inning, a two-run jack to left that put the Panthers in front and never behind. Central Springs’ Ellyan Ryan went 2-for-3 at the plate while Azaria McDonough had a sac bunt RBI and Zaila Dahlstrom added a two-run single in the fourth inning.

In St. Ansgar, the duo of Jayce Schiewsow and Tate Meyer combined forces to pitch a 15-strikeout no-hitter against the Huskies. Schiewsow had the start and the win, striking out eight through the first four innings while Meyer closed out the final three innings with seven K’s.

Schiewsow also brought in the game’s first run on a single that drove in Meyer in the bottom of the first inning. Two more runs were added in the fourth off a Carsen Sparrow sac bunt and a Connor Mullenbach single. St. Ansgar added another off a wild pitch as Mayer and Mikhail Meyer went 1-for-2 at the plate.