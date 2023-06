Raiders scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the 8th before Byron slammed the door on Northfield.

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from the Section 1AAA Baseball Championship between Byron and Northfield on Wednesday, June 7.

ABC 6 Sports Reporter Jose Solis caught up with Bears head coach Jordan Bale and junior Isaiah Brennan after the game on Game 2’s ending and being bound for State.