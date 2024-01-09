Bulls’ Jayden Veney Called down to Omaha

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — There’s great news for Rochester native Jayden Veney, now set to play at the highest level of junior hockey.

Veney, who had been playing for the North Iowa Bulls this season has been called up to the USHL. Specifically, the Omaha Lancers, who drafted Veney last May.

The former John Marshall Rocket is the fourth bull called up to the USHL this season and logged two goals plus six assists as a defenseman.