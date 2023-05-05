Bruins’ Gavin Morrissey flips college commitment to Wisconsin Hockey

Originally committed to MSU-Mankato before changing schools.

(ABC 6 News) — Ahead of the Austin Bruins’ Central Division Finals tilt on Friday, one of their top skaters has made a major change in course for college. After initially committing to MSU-Mankato Hockey last December, Bruins forward Gavin Morrissey has flipped his college commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Austin announced the news on Thursday as Morrissey will follow new Badgers head coach Mike Hastings to Madison, the latter leaving Mavericks Men’s Hockey after 11 seasons at the helm.

In a press release by the Bruins, head coach Steve Howard praised Morrisey, “both on and off the ice, he knows what it takes to help the team win and will go on to do great things. He’s worked hard to this and we are all happy to see it pay off.”

During his two seasons in Spamtown, Morrissey has notched 22 goals and 50 assists across 101 games.