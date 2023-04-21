Austin Bruins preparing for start of Robertson Cup Playoffs

Bruins host the Minot Minotauros in a best-of-five series starting Friday, April 21.

Austin Bruins forwards Matys Broussard and Ethna Lindahl discuss the Bruins’ mindset and what needs to be done for the team to make a deep playoff run. Game 1 of the Central Division Semi-Finals against Minot starts at 7:10 PM.

“We got swept in the first round last year,” Broussard said. “So, for sure we don’t want to — remember the last year we need, it’s something we want to forget, but it’s something we got to learn from.”

“We got a lot more experience going into the playoffs. We have a great group of guys, special group of guys this year. We played these guys, they’re a tough team to play against, but I know I’m confident in our team to get the win this weekend.”

“Just never counting ourselves out,” Lindahl added. “We’re always there even if we’re down three goals or whatever in the third period, we’re always going to work hard and try and make the comeback. And we’ve done it a few times this year in North Iowa and Minot, just never count us out.”