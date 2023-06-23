Albert Lea set for State Clay Target Championships

The Tigers will participate in the event starting at 8:30 AM on Friday.

(ABC 6 News) — The Albert Lea Tigers Clay Target team will compete for a state title on Friday at the State Clay Target Championship.

It is the Tigers’ second-ever trip to State as they will be up against 40 other teams at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. The team event begins at 8:30 AM while the individual shoot is at 1 PM. The Tigers will have five shooters in the individual event, the most the team has sent.

The Championship will be live-streamed on the Neighborhood Sports Network.