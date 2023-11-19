Alayna Kennedy’s Class A Diving Title leads handful of local swimmers in Top 5 finishes at State Swim & Dive

The former Prep of the Week had the best finish out of all local athletes participating.

(ABC 6 News) — Austin’s Alayna Kennedy punctuated her season with the Class A Girls Diving Championship on Saturday, November 18. The former Prep of the Week captured the title with an overall score of 432.45.

In the Class AA Championships, John Marshall’s Julia Ogren placed third in both the 200 Yard and 100 Yard Freestyle races, 1:51.12 and 50.62 respectively.

Mayo’s Madeline Gau landed fourth in the 100 Yard Butterfly with a time of 56.54 seconds as Century’s Sophia Blixt captured third in the 100 Yard Breaststroke, finishing in 1:03.99.

