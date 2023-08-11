2023 Pigskin Preview: Central Springs embracing confidence against stiff opponents

(ABC 6 News) — The Central Springs Panthers are entering their third year under head coach Roger Blickenderfer as the team is coming off a dour 2-7 season a year ago.

Stronger teams like Newman Catholic and Aplington-Parkersburg made short work of the Panthers as they struggled to generate points and offense. Going into the new campaign, Coach Blickenderfer believes confidence will key against their bigger foes, pointing to the team’s motto for the year, “all-out.”

As for the players, they’re set to get down to business as well, seniors like quarterback Carter Crum and wide receiver/linebacker Rory Prazak lead the way on offense. Crum had 1,379 passing yards at 13 touchdowns but does aim to be more consistent as he threw 13 interceptions as well.

Panthers Football is looking to be more balanced on offense but they’ll still turn to both Prazak as well as senior Will Howes who are quite the 1-2 punch in the backfield. Together, Prazak and Howes rushed for nearly 1,150 yards and 11 ground touchdowns.

The duo, lovingly referred to as “Shake & Bake” by Coach Blickenderfer, is expected to spearhead the defense again. Both were Central Springs’ leading tacklers, Howes racking up 65 total stops while Prazak made 55 tackles.

The Panthers will begin the 2023 campaign at home against Newman Catholic on August 25.