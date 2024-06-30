ABC 6 Community Excellence Awards #6: Pam Braget

(ABC 6 News) – ABC 6 news has announced its sixth and final winner for its Community Excellence Awards.

Saturday’s winner is Pam Braget, a quiet force in her community of Lake Mills, Iowa.

Pam is known for her unwavering dedication. She has done so much for those in her community: from driving a friend from Lake Mills to Mayo Clinic to be with her during treatment, volunteering at the local food bank, reading to children at the elementary school, and serving meals for the church recovery group.

Her sister, Terri Tenold, is the one who nominated her for the award. She calls her sister Pam “the good in this world.”

She went on to say that Pam is “a great example of what community members can do together to help the lives of others.”

After retirement, Pam said that she “wanted to find ways to give back, volunteer, and just help out people in my community, my church, and my family.”

While the recognition of her work may feel awkward to her, it gives Pam an opportunity to continue making a difference by inspiring others.