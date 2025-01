(ABC 6 News) — Rochesterfest has announced its new General Chairperson as well as a new theme for 2025 following a meeting with Mayor Kim Norton on Monday.

The General Chairperson is Sylwia Oliver, who served as the Director of the Board of Directors from 2021-2023.

The theme for this year is “Ignite Your Spark.”

This year’s Rochesterfest will take place from June 21-29.