Rochesterfest holds Dream Bubble Party

(ABC 6 News) — Rochesterfest held its first ever bubble dance party, called the Dream bubble party, on Saturday, June 29.

The event featured a pit of foam, music and more.

The new event quickly proved to be a favorite among kids and their families.

“The kids are loving it, all I see from parents are smiles, and I’ve had a couple of people come up to me and say that this is the best thing they’ve ever experienced at Rochesterfest,” Acacia Ward, one of the event organizers, said.

The event was inspired by bubble dances at Autumn Ridge Church, and with collaboration between many businesses in the community, it was brought to life.

The organizers of the event said that they hope to see the event return at Rochesterfest for many more years to come.