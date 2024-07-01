Rochesterfest concludes with 1860s baseball

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a long running tradition that wraps up Rochesterfest.

For the last 20 years, the Rochester Roosters game has been the closing event for Rochesterfest.

The club, founded in 1997, play the game a little differently.

“We’re one of a handful of clubs in the state of Minnesota that play 1860 baseball specifically, we’re playing with the rules that were in the year 1860,” said Michael Olson, club manager with the Rochester Roosters.

Some of those rules include the batter is out if the fielder catches the ball after one bounce and the players don’t use gloves.

The ball is slightly softer than your modern baseball.

Some players have been playing for a while and they’re always looking forward to suiting up.

“It seemed like fun so I came out and tried it out and been playing ever since, about 10 years now. It was a little different, especially the base running if the ball bounces you can keep running even though if it’s caught on a bounce it’s an out,” said Wayne Sedecki, Rochester Roosters player.

This year, the Roosters game also featured local celebrities in the Rochester community.

This included city officials, school board members, and even members of the media.

It was a way to get the entire community involved.

“We’re just trying to build this as a community event where you’re coming out and learning the history of baseball which we’re at the history center it’s an obvious connection I think, but also just a fun event where we’ve got concessions games, activities and things like that,” said Olson.