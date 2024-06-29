Rochesterfest Grand Parade 2024

*** If you are watching on the ABC 6 News mobile app, click HERE.***

(ABC 6 News) – Rochesterfest is celebrating its 41st year in 2024. The theme this year is “Live Your Dream”. Rochesterfest 2024 Grand Parade will use a similar route as in 2023, near Soldiers Field Memorial Park and the surrounding neighborhood. To view the parade route, visit HERE.

The Grand Parade will occur on Saturday, June 29th, 2024 at 2 p.m. ABC 6 News will live stream the Grand Parade live here.