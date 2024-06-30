Hundreds line the streets for Rochesterfest Grand Parade

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Hundreds of spectators turned out for the Rochesterfest Grand Parade on Saturday, marking the finale for the week-long celebration.

This year marked the 41st anniversary of Rochesterfest, many people turning out to celebrate the city and the sense of community that it brings. Many agree that the parade went very well.

Doctor Ashok Patel, a parade spokesperson, stated “there were lots of things that went well; the weather was one, the turnout was another, and the number of floats and bands that played was really a tribute to the city.”

Nearly 80 floats were in the parade, with people of all ages getting the chance to participate.

Eldon Anderson was on the Korean War veteran float, saying “it’s really enjoyable.”

The event even becoming a tradition for some people, who have been coming since they were young or even bringing their own children to the parade every year.

It shows no signs of slowing down either, with Anderson adding “if you haven’t been to the Rochesterfest Parade, try and make it, it’s a good time.”