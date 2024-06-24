Rochesterfest 2024 Treasure Hunt Clues: June 24
ABC 6 NEWS — The latest clue of the 2024 Rochesterfest treasure hunt has been released this morning. It reads:
“Whittling the time away
This park twofold in my mind
Gazing from the hilltop
Leaving my doubts behind”
Sunday’s clue read, “Guided by our dreams held as our North Star, nearer the peaks than valleys, our triumph is not far.”
Saturday’s clue read, “The sought after medallion, the quest which does bewitch, starts within a park, of course, but which park is which?”