ABC 6 Community Excellence Awards #5: Jesse Campbell

ABC 6 announces Jesse Campbell as the next winner of this year's Community Excellence Awards.

(ABC 6 News) — ABC 6 News has announced its fifth of six winners for its Community Excellence Awards.

Friday’s winner is Jesse Campbell, a resident of Rochester who is the founder of “Non-Profit Wrench.”

Campbell spends his time, and money, driving around his white truck in Rochester patrolling the city and looking for anyone in need of help.

“A typical day, I’m driving to somebody’s house that has a problem, or maybe they’re living in their vehicle. Wherever they’re at, and whatever their problem is if it’s something that’s service related, like a handy service or vehicle service, and I can do it, I just do it for them.”

Campbell admits that it isn’t always easy to do what he does, though. “It’s tough doing what I do, and especially funding has been so difficult, and I’m kind of on my own a lot, and it’s sometimes hard to feel the appreciation, you know, and you’re kind of wondering if you really are even making a difference at all, you know? And so it did feel good.”

Though some days may be more difficult than others, Campbell knows he’ll be giving back for years to come.