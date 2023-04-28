Zumbrota man misses Dodge County check forgery pretrial because of Ramsey County check forgery arrest

(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man accused in multiple check forgery and fraud cases across Minnesota missed his scheduled Dodge County pretrial hearing Wednesday.

Ramon Jimenez Ruiz was previously described by then-judge Jodi Williams as the defendant with the highest accumulated criminal score in her entire time working in Dodge County.

He was accused of check forgery in Dodge County Court, but had multiple fraud and traffic cases pending in Dodge, Washington, and Goodhue Counties.

Dodge County staff discovered Thursday that Ruiz, 43, had been incarcerated in Ramsey County in relation to two cases — another check forgery charge and one count of contempt of court.

According to Minnesota court records, Ruiz had also accumulated additional charges of driving after license revocation in Dodge County since his initial Dodge County appearance in February.

Ruiz’s Dodge County pretrial has been rescheduled for June 21.