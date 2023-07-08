Writer/director Josh Roush to host screening of “Wrong Reasons” at Pop’s Art Theater

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a film the writer and director calls a tribute to punk rock and it’s showing July 7 and 8 at Pop’s Art Theater in Rochester followed by Q&A.

Josh Roush is the man behind “Wrong Reasons.”

It stars “Family Guy” voice actor and host of the podcasts “The Ralph Report” and “Hollywood Babble-On” Ralph Garman and features 1990s icon and director, writer and podcaster Kevin Smith, also known a Silent Bob, who is an Executive Producer.

The movie surrounds a masked man kidnapping drug addicted punk singer Kat Oden played by Liv Roush, Josh’s wife. It triggers a police investigation and a media circus.

“This tour was always about getting the word out. I use my travel points from all my other jobs in order to be able to do this because I want people to be able to see this flick. If this can change one young life along the way, then it’s accomplished its goal,” Roush explained.

Roush wrote the film 10 years ago and shot it during the Covid-19 pandemic. Click here for tickets to meet him at Pop’s Art Theater and see the movie. It comes to Blu-ray and DVD on august 14th.