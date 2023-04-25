Workers to conduct prescribed burn along I-35 south of Albert Lea Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is cautioning motorists to watch for workers conducting a prescribed burn along I-35 south of Albert Lea to the Iowa border on Tuesday.

MnDOT says burning will be occurring in the median of the road, so motorists will encounter signs as they approach the burn areas warning of the potential of smoke. Motorists should be attentive, slow down and watch for the burn crews, who are monitoring these efforts.

MnDOT performs the prescribed burning of grassland vegetation along many roadsides, which provides for optimal vegetation health.

Healthy roadside vegetation provides safer clear zones, stabilizes soil, and treats storm water runoff. It also provides additional benefits such as preserving populations of rare species and making roadsides more attractive. Fire also promotes tall native grasses and forbs that trap blowing snow and prevent it from drifting across the road. Native prairie vegetation is planted along highway right of way to reduce the amount of mowing needed.

For more information about controlled or prescribed burns, visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation website, HERE.