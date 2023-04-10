Woman sentenced to probation after burglary, death of resident’s cat

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman was sentenced to 5 years’ probation after a 2022 burglary resulting in the death of an animal.

Angela Fawn Spears, 37, pleaded guilty to damage to property, drug possession, and possession of burglary tools after breaking into Kaylee Pearson’s apartment in July.

Spears was originally charged with animal torture and burglary as well — however, the burglary charge was dismissed at sentencing, and the animal torture charge was omitted between August of 2022 and Spears’ guilty plea in November.

Spears was sentenced to 17 months in the MN Correctional Facility in Shakopee, with credit for 154 days served.

However, the prison sentence was stayed for 5 years’ probation.

Spears was also sentenced to 50 hours of community service and $590 in court fines and fees.