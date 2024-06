(ABC 6 News) – One woman was hurt early Saturday morning after a crash in Houston County.

The crash happened at around 1:42 a.m. on Highway 62. The car was northbound when it crossed all lanes and went into the west ditch.

The driver, 22-year-old Sydnee Touche from La Crosse, was taken to Gunderson La Crosse with non-life threatening injuries.

She was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.