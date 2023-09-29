Fire at the Huff-Lamberton Mansion in Winona

At about 2:30 a.m. on Friday Sept. 29, the Winona Fire Department was dispatched to the Huff-Lamberton Mansion at the 200 block of Huff Street.

The fire contained itself to a common area near the entrance of the residency, according to the Winona Fire Department (WFD). In a Facebook post the WFD defined the incident as “causing a minor fire” with “smoke and water damage.”

Off-duty firefighters were called in to assist in the event.

Firefighters assisted one resident out of the building and reported no injuries. According to the WFD, 12 residents have been displaced and Red Cross will assist with housing.

Winona Police Department also assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.

The Kappa Chi Fraternity owned the Huff-Lamberton mansion since early September, according to The Winona Post.

