(ABC 6 News) – There are reported 911 outages in Iowa for landline phones.

According to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and Winnebago County Emergency Notification Network Facebook pages, 911 is not working for any landline phone. Each post says that if you need emergency services, you should dial 911 on your cell phone.

At this time, there is no estimated time for the outages being fixed.

This is a developing story.